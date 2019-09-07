NSUI launches campaign song for DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Saturday launched its official campaign song for the Delhi University Students' Union polls to be held on September 12.The National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) soundtrack has been written and developed by Delhi University students to express their opinions in a way the youth of today can connect to, the party said.The NSUI is setting up examples for next generation student politics, they added.The party has fielded Chetna Tyagi for the president post. It is after a gap of 11 years that the student outfit has fielded a woman candidate for the top DUSU post. PTI SLB DPB