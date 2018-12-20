NSUI making false allegation, not letting DUSU work: ABVP

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The ABVP Thursday accused the NSUI of not allowing the Delhi University Students' Union to function and making false allegations against them.The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's remarks came a day after the NSUI alleged that DUSU president Shakti Singh, a member of the BJP's student wing, entered the office of the union's president by breaking its lock and abusing officials and security staff. Terming the matter contempt of court, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said they will file a complaint with the Delhi University authorities in the matter. However, the Delhi High Court had Tuesday dismissed a plea by Congress-backed NSUI leader Sunny Chillar challenging the election of DUSU ex-president Ankiv Baisoya for allegedly furnishing a fake bachelor's degree to get admission in the university.The charge by the NSUI has been denied by the ABVP, saying it was hindering its work."The NSUI has been posing difficulties in our work in the DUSU. The varsity administration has also displayed a biased attitude. We had sent letters around one and a half months ago to meet the vice-chancellor but we did not get any reply. "However, DUSU secretary, who is an NSUI member, got an appointment to meet the vice-chancellor," the ABVP said.Singh, who was vice president in the DUSU assumed office of the president Tuesday, has written four letters to the varsity authorities over different issues.In two separate letters written to the varsity proctor and DUSU advisor, Singh said the administration was sleeping and there has been unnecessary delay in him getting the president's post."Due to the DUSU president's post lying vacant for a long time, many students' issues have not been addressed. The students are disappointed with the varsity administration over this delay and might resort to violent means, for which we should not be held responsible," he said in the letters dated December 20.The Delhi University had cancelled admission of Baisoya on November 14 after receiving a letter from the Thiruvalluvar University, confirming that his bachelor's degree was fake. Baisoya was also suspended from the ABVP and an inquiry into allegations that he got admission in the varsity on the basis of a fake marksheet was ordered. Police have also registered an FIR in the case. The DUSU elections were held in September. PTI SLB SLB ANBANB