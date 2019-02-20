NSUI stages protest against DU advisory asking students to not hold agitations in premises

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The NSUI Wednesday held a protest against an advisory issued by the Delhi University, asking students to not stage protests or dharnas inside varsity premises.The circular, issued last week by the administration, advised the students against "occupying university premises of departments, library, administrative blocks etc. for protest and dharnas".These acts cause disruption in academic activities as well as day to day functioning of the respective offices, it said."Kindly note that causing disruption in any manner of the academic functioning of the University System amounts to an act of gross indiscipline," it added.The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held a protest against the advisory. The students' union members burnt a copy of the advisory during the protest.They also held a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, depicting him as Hitler and accused the administration of working at the behest of the central government.NSUI Delhi president Akshay Lakra said this decision will weaken the democracy and the democratic culture that has been prevailing in the Delhi University for a long time."If this decision is not reversed, the NSUI will continue its protest," he said. PTI SLB SLB DIVDIV