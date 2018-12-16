scorecardresearch
NTPC acquires 720-MW Barauni Thermal Power Station

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) State-run power producer NTPC on Sunday said it has acquired the 720 MW Barauni Thermal Power Station from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd.The coal-based power station, which has two units of 110 MW each and two units of 250 MW each under construction, is located in Begusarai district of Bihar."The units of the power station will be progressively put under commercial operation," NTPC Ltd said in a regulatory filing. PTI MSS ABMABM

