NTPC commissions 8 MW small hydro capacity in MP

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) NTPC today announced commissioning of its 8 megawatt (MW) small hydro capacity at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, which has increased the state-owned power giants installed capacity to 51,391 MW.

"Commercial Operation of Unit#1 & 2 (2 x 4 MW) of Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project. Unit#1 & 2 (2 x 4 MW) of Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project has been declared on commercial operation from March 5, 2018," NTPC said in a BSE filing today.

With this, the total commissioned and commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 44,500 MW and 51,391 MW respectively, it added. PTI KKS ADI ADI