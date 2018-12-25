NTPC for single window registration for MSEs

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Buoyed by over 36 per cent of its procurement from micro and small enterprises (MSEs), power giant NTPC has pitched for their universal registration for supplies to all CPSUs in India."To promote ease of doing business for MSEs,NTPC Chairman Gurdeep Singh has proposed a single window registration for MSEs across CPSUs," a senior company official told PTI.As against the government mandate for minimum 25 per cent procurement from MSEs, NTPC has achieved 36 per cent procurement from MSEs in the current fiscal till November 2018, the official added.NTPC's total procurement reaches around Rs 1,000 crore in a year from 3,500 vendors. Last fiscal, it stood at Rs 1,163 crore."NTPC's endeavour is to better its contribution in association with MSEs year on year. Therefore, Singh proposed on different fora that there should a one registration for all MSEs for procurements by CPSUs. But it is the MSME ministry which would take final call on it," the official added.Singh reiterated his proposal for single window registration of MSEs at the National Vendor Meet of Micro and Small Enterprises organised by NTPC last week at its Power Management Institute.As many as 225 MSE representatives (both material suppliers and service providers) attended the meet.The meet was organised to understand concerns of vendors and get first hand feedback on business dealings with NTPC and support required from the company for increasing the participation of MSEs in its procurement.NTPC has taken several initiatives for MSEs like MSE Registration Portal (single window registration for 358 reserved items for MSEs), vendor invoice tracking portal/app and NTPC Tenders info app. PTI KKS ABM