NTPC Gadarwara power plant's unit-1 to begin commercial operations from Tuesday

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC Monday said unit-1 of its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station with 800 megawatt (MW) capacity will begin commercial operation from midnight Tuesday. "Unit-1 of 800 MW of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) will be declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of April 30, 2019," NTPC said in a regulatory filing. With this, the commercial capacity of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC group would become 800 MW, 46,525 MW and 53,666 MW, respectively, the company added. The power project is located in Madhya Pradesh. PTI SVK HRS