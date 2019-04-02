NTPC group's total installed capacity at 55,126 MW

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The total installed capacity of NTPC group has reached 55,126 megawatt (MW) with the addition of a 800 MW unit of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project in Madhya Pradesh."We wish to inform that pursuant to change in procedure for capacity addition notified by Central Electricity Authority, first unit of 800 MW of Gadarwara project (2x800 MW) has been added to total installed capacity of NTPC," NTPC said in a filing to BSE.With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd is now 47,325 MW and that of NTPC group is 55,126 MW. Shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 134.50 per scrip, down 0.37 per cent, on BSE. PTI ABI RUJ ANUANU