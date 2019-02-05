scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

NTPC inks Rs 2,500 cr loan pact with HDFC Bank

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with HDFC Bank for a Rs 2,500 crore loan to part finance capital expenditure. The loan is extended at an interest rate linked to three-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of the bank, a statement said.According to the statement, the loan pact signed Monday, has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years and will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC. The loan agreement was signed by A K Gautam, Executive Director (Finance), NTPC and Raveesh Bhatia, Regional Head, Corporate Banking, HDFC Bank in the presence of other officials. PTI KKS ANU

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos