NTPC Meja JV plant's unit-1 to begin operations from midnight

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC Monday said that the first unit of 660 MW of its joint venture Meja Urja Nigam will be commercially operational from midnight."Unit-l of 660 MW of Meja Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2 x 660 MW) of Meja Urja Nigam (P) Ltd (a JV company of NTPC Ltd) will be declared on commercial operation from 00:00 hrs of April 30, 2019," a company statement said.With this, the commercial capacity of Meja Thermal Power Station and the NTPC Group will become 660 MW and 54,326 MW, respectively, according to the statement.The Meja Urja Nigam was incorporated on April 2, 2008 with UPRVUNL (Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd).The objective of the JV firm was to set up a 2 X 660MW thermal power plant at Meja in district Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The NTPC and UPRVUNL equity ratio is 50:50 in the the joint venture.