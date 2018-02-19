NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 2,251 cr to shareholders

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC today said it has paid interim dividend of Rs 2,251 crore for 2017-18.

"For the financial year 2017-18, NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 2,251.01 crore,being 27.30 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," an NTPC Ltd statement said.

According to the statement, the real-time gross settlement advice for the transfer of Rs 1,401.81 crore, to the Government of India, being its share in the interim dividend, was presented by NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh to R K Singh, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy.

This is the 25th consecutive year that NTPC has paid dividend, it added. PTI KKS MKJ