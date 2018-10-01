NTPC pays Rs 1,217cr dividend to govt for 2017-18

NTPC pays Rs 1,217 cr dividend to govt for 2017-18 New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Power giant NTPC today said it has paid a total dividend of Rs 1,217.29 crore to the government for 2017-18. The RTGS advice for the transfer of Rs 1,217.29 crore to Government of India, being the share of Government of India in the final dividend, was presented to R K Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy by Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, Monday, it said. The PSU has announced a total dividend of Rs 1,970.67 crore for 2017-18. This is the 25th consecutive year that NTPC has paid the dividend, it added. * * * * *PepsiCo India introduces carbonated beverages in takeaway glass bottles in Maharashtra * Beverages major PepsiCo India on Monday introduced takeaway glass bottles across its entire carbonated beverage portfolio in Maharashtra."This new range is another reiteration of our effort of delivering on-the- go, convenient packaging format that is affordable and is recyclable," Vishal Kaul, VP for the beverage category, PepsiCo India said. Pepsi, Mountain Dew, 7UP and Mirinda will be available in 250 ml glass bottles priced at Rs 20, the company said in a statement. * * * * *JK paper re-appoints AS Mehta as President*J K Paper President A S Mehta has been re-appointed as President & Director."A S Mehta has been appointed as 'President & Director' of the company w.e.f. 01.10.2018 till 31 .03.2022, pursuant to the special resolution, passed by shareholders of the company through postal ballot," JK Paper said in a regulatory filing. Mehta took over as President in October 2011 and has been associated with the company for over 30 years. PTI KKS KRH SHW MR