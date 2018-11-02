NTPC Q2 net dips marginally to Rs 2,426.02 cr

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) NTPC Ltd, India's largest electricity generator, Friday reported a marginal decline in its second quarter net profit at Rs 2,426.02 crore.NTPC had posted a net profit of Rs 2,438.60 crore in July-September 2017, the company said in a statement here.Turnover rose 12.65 per cent to Rs 22,485.96 crore on the back of rise in electricity generation.However, NTPC did not give reasons for the marginal dip in the net profit.Total expenses rose 17.5 per cent to Rs 19,851 crore.NTPC, having installed capacity of 52,946 MW, generated 65.987 billion units of electricity in July-September this year as compared to 65.037 billion units generated in the year ago period. During April-September, NTPC generated 135.199 billion units against 129.457 billion units generated in the corresponding period of the previous year, an increase of 4.44 per cent.NTPC coal stations achieved plant load factor (PLF), or capacity utilisation, of 75.29 per cent as against national PLF of 60.67 per cent.On half-year basis, the total income rose 12 per cent to Rs 45,325.94 crore. Net profit of Rs 5,014.16 crore was marginally lower than Rs 5,056.77 crore in April-September 2017. PTI ANZ ABMABM