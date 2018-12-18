NTPC restores accident-hit 500 MW unit at Unchahar plant

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC Tuesday said it has restored 500 MW Unit-6 Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station in Rae Bareli district, where an accident in November last year resulted in its breakdown. "Unit-6 of 500 MW capacity of Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station has been synchronized with grid after boiler restoration," an NTPC statement to BSE said.As many as 45 people died and many were injured in the accident at the plant. Now, the Unchahar power station is slowly recovering.After the accident, the NTPC officials worked tirelessly to normalise the situation and provided relief to the victims and their families. In order to support the grieving families, around 22,000 NTPC employees had decided to contribute one day salary which amounts to nearly Rs 6 crore.A company official said, all medical expenses of those who are injured in the ill-fated incident were borne by the NTPC, while district officials, state and central governments had extended all support in the rescue and relief operations.As announced by Power Minister R K Singh during his visit to Unchahar an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 10 lakh for seriously injured and Rs 2 lakh to injured was provided for financial stability and support of the victims.The NTPC also disbursed ex-gratia payment to affected victims/ family members. This is in addition to the relief announced by the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and besides the statutory compensation.The NTPC Unchahar plant has a total capacity of 1,550 MW, consisting of 5 units of 210 MW and one unit of 500 MW. PTI KKS BAL