NTPC starts commercial production from Pakri Barwadih coal mine in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) India's largest electricity producer, NTPC Ltd Monday said it has started commercial production of coal from Pakri Barwadih mine in Jharkhand.Pakri Barwadih, located in Hazaribagh district, is first of the mine NTPC is developing to provide low cost coal for its power stations, replacing expensive imported coal. It will feed NTPC's ultra mega power project in the region."In line with the corporate disclosure requirements, we wish to inform that based on achievement of approved norms, Pakri Barwadih Coal Mine of NTPC Ltd is declared on commercial operation w.e.f April 1, 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing.The mine has an estimated mining capacity to produce 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of coal and was in 2010 allotted to NTPC as basket mine to meet the fuel shortfall of its power stations.NTPC was allotted Pakri Barwadih, Chatti-Bariatu, Kerandari, Dulanga, Talaipalli and Chatti-Bariatu (South), Banai, Bhalumunda and Mandakini B mines. These mines carry total geological reserves of around 7.15 billion tonnes and have a production potential of 107 million tonnes per annum of coal catering to requirements of 20,000 MW of power generation.Pakri Barwadih has a block area of 46.26 sq km. PTI ANZBAL