NTPC to plug retirement gap with Harvard training course

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC would send 150 senior executives to Ivey League Harvard Business School for a training course, to guard against any gaps emerging from retirements.

"We have very low rate of attrition...may be less than one per cent. But we are facing the problem of superannuation. Many of our senior leaders are retiring and in the ongoing expansion phase we do not want any gaps," Director Human Resources Saptarishi Roy said.

He further said: "This year we have started sending senior executives like EDs (Executive Directors) and General Managers to expose them to Ivey League to build leadership pipeline including for diversification requirement."

NTPC has identified 2,000 employees for a Harvard training course.

He said the entire programme of training has assumed highest level with top priority and added that learning and development budget this year has increased ten times over the last year.

Roy said, this year also the company would send about 150 engineers to Ivey League to ensure that once an "NTPCian remains NTPCian till retirement".

He said learning and development programmes are aimed at ensuring average stay of at least 30 years for an employee in the organisation.

NTPC has also embarked on ambitious programme "Samarth" to rotate its professional work force into different dimensions to meet all its requirements, he said.