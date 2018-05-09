NTPC unveils payment tracking app for vendors

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) State-run NTPC has unveiled a mobile phone application to help its micro and small vendors track payments for materials supplied by them.

Around 3,500 vendors supply materials worth around Rs 1,000 crore every year to the power major.

NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh unveiled the mobile app during a micro & small enterprises (MSEs) vendor meet held on May 4, an official statement said.

The meet was organised for an interaction with MSE vendors to understand their concerns and increase their participation in business with the NTPC.