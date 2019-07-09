Nuberg EPC Signs Contract to Deliver Chlor-Alkali Plant in Morocco

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global EPC and turnkey management company Nuberg EPC has been selected by SCE Chemicals, Morocco as the EPC lump sum contractor to establish a new Chlor-Alkali plant. The plant will produce caustic soda, hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite chlorine. The new production line will be established at Jorf Lasfar Parc Industrial Medz in El-Jadida, Morocco and is due for completion in late 2020. The project was penned down at SCE Chemicals' office in Casablanca, Morocco, where Mr. AK Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Nuberg; Mr. Moutawakkil Abdelkebir, General Manager, SCE and dignitaries from both companies were present. SCE is an industrial company operating in the fields of chemistry and agriculture. It holds considerable resources for producing and marketing its products such as sulfonic acid, sodium silicate, SLES, Aluminium sulfate and others. The specialized areas of SCE are the detergent and cosmetics, the water treatment and the timber industry. Chlorine and caustic soda are important raw materials for pharmaceutical products. "We are honored that Nuberg EPC is to deliver its first chlor-alkali plant in Morocco. SCE Chemicals has entrusted us with the opportunity to play a key role in helping them to build the plant," comments Nuberg Engineering CMD, Mr. AK Tyagi. Nuberg EPC has a proven track record of global experience in setting up more than 20 chlor alkali plants around the world including Egypt, Sweden, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and now adding Morocco in the list. "The essential capabilities and project management competencies make Nuberg EPC deliver best-in-class technology along with a complete world-class turnkey solution," continues Mr. AK Tyagi. Mr. Moutawakkil Abdelkebir, General Manager, SCE Chemicals, said, "We are happy to announce our association with the specialized chlor-alkali EPC & LSTK company, Nuberg EPC, for our chlor-alkali project." Chlorine derivatives produced from the plant will be used for disinfection and water treatment industrial processes. The plant will have the most advanced bipolar membrane cell technology licensed from UK-based Inovyn Technologies. For more details, please visit: http://www.nubergepc.com/chlor-alkali-turnkey-plant-project-morocco.html About Nuberg EPC Nuberg EPC, part of Nuberg group, is a global EPC and turnkey project management company providing solutions with basic engineering and process know-how either from its own intellectual property or licensed from technology suppliers. Since 1996, the company has completed more than 62 turnkey projects across 32+ countries. With in-house engineering set up of over 300000 available man-hours, state-of-the-art manufacturing, construction team and Sweden based R&D facility; Nuberg EPC is world's fastest growing EPC Company in chlor alkali, hydrogen peroxide, sulfuric acid and calcium chloride. Nuberg EPC serves worldwide across chemicals & fertilizers, hydrocarbons, steel and nuclear & defense industries. For more information, visit: http://www.nubergepc.com. About SCE Chemicals SCE Chemicals is an industrial company operating in the fields of chemistry and agriculture. It holds considerable resources for producing and marketing of specialty chemicals, fertilizers and other chemical inputs for industrial clients in Morocco and abroad. SCE Chemicals distributes products like sulfonic acid, silicates, alumina sulphate, powdered sulfur, sulphuric acid and other chemical inputs for the detergent industry. The company seized, very quickly, the opportunity to become the first company valuation of the phosphate ore and its conversion into fertilizer, superphosphate. The SCE has adequately adapted its activities to the economic and social developments, since its inception. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944399/Nuberg_EPC_contract_SCE_Chemicals.jpg PWRPWR