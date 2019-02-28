Nubia unveils Alpha, the world's first commercially available wearable phone with a flexible display

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After being honored with several "best of CES" awards at CES Las Vegas -- with their groundbreaking dual-screen smartphone and innovative gaming smartphone -- the global mobile-technology company unveiled the nubia Alpha at MWC Barcelona, which combines the best features of smartwatches and smartphones for a new connected experience. - An Innovative, Flexible Display Nubia has innovated the largest wearable flexible screen in the industry (up to 230% larger than standard wearable displays). Custom-engineered for brilliant visuals and durability, the panoramic, 4-inch, wrap-around screen lets you see more, control more, and experience more.- A Wearable Phone With Bluetooth, Wifi, and eSIM technologies, the Alpha allows you to send texts, make calls, and access the internet without the need for a separate smartphone. The alpha can do things that other wearables cannot. We've equipped the alpha with a 5-megapixel camera with clever UI shortcuts. - Premium, Solid Build The Alpha is crafted from the most premium materials and available in both black and gold colors. Constructed from anodized stainless steel, the gold variant features a band plated in real 18k gold. In regards to durability, the Alpha is water-resistant, and the flexible display is coated in heat-resistant Polyimide. - Powerful Hardware for a Smooth Experience Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform, the Alpha provides a smooth day-to-day experience. Boasting 1GB of RAM + 8GB of onboard memory, its provides advanced mobile processing power, amazing connectivity, and impressive battery life. - Innovative Software An all-new, custom-made wearable OS improves ease of use with air gestures, voice commands, and convenient multi-touch control. Visually striking, our new wearable OS is a new way to interact with what you care about most.RELEASE INFORMATION The nubia Alpha will come in two versions: - Bluetooth version: Global MarketApril 2019449 euros- eSim version (4G): China: April 2019- Black - 549 euros- 18K Gold Plated, 649 eurosEurope: Q3 2019North America: Q4 2019CONTENT - Media Kit: https://we.tl/t-38bqGuTZ1R About Nubia Technology Co. Ltd Nubia aims to bring high-end, innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want a new, unique mobile experience. Encouraging the world to "Be Yourself," nubia is well known for its innovative smartphone features such as the nubia X with its dual-screen display.Contacts Ashley Lee: li.duanduan@nubia.com www.nubia.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827732/nubia_unveils_Alpha.jpg PWRPWR