Nuclear sub Arihant successfully completes first deterrence patrol: PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Indian nuclear submarine INS Arihant has successfully completed its first deterrence patrol, marking the completion of the country's nuclear triad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday.In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Modi, in his address to the crew of Arihant, said the development was a "warning to the enemies of the country and peace" that they should not resort to any adventurism against India.Asserting that India is a peace-loving country and does not instigate anyone, Modi said it does not spare those who needle it."Our nuclear arsenal are not a part of an aggressive policy, but it is an important means for peace and stability," he said.India's nuclear triad will be an important pillar of global peace and stability and INS Arihant will be the "harbinger of fearlessness" for the country, he said.The Army's Agni ballistic missiles and the Air Force's fighter jets are capable of carrying nuclear war heads. And INS Arihant completes the maritime strike capability of the Navy.The development assumes significance as India has two nuclear weapons states as its neighbours. India's eastern neighbour China became a nuclear weapons state way back in the 1970s.The Indian Ocean Region, crucial for India's strategic interests, has also been witnessing an increasing presence of Chinese ships and submarines.The prime minister noted that the achievement has put India among a handful of countries having the capability to design, construct and operate Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine (SSBN).The development is a major achievement for the country, he said, adding that INS Arihant will help in protecting the country from external threats and contribute to the atmosphere of peace in the region."In an era such as this, a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour. The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail," he tweeted.Modi commended the commitment of soldiers and the talent and perseverance of its scientists for transforming the scientific achievement of nuclear tests into establishment of an immensely complex and credible nuclear triad.This, he said, dispelled all doubts and questions about India's capability and resolve in this regard.Security expert Commodore (retired) C Uday Bhaskar said the completion of Arihant's first deterrence patrol signals the credibility of India's underwater nuclear deterrent capability."The first operational patrol of Arihant sent out a signal about India's strategic capability and resolve," he said.India has put in place a "robust" nuclear command and control structure, effective safety assurance architecture and strict political control, under its Nuclear Command Authority.It has a doctrine of Credible Minimum Deterrence and No First Use, as enshrined in the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on January 4, 2003. PTI PR PR ABHABH