Nucleus FinnOne Neo Recognized as the Market Leader in Lending by IBS Intelligence

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 28,2019/PRNewswire/ --Best-selling Lending Solution in India for the second year in a row Recognized in the Lending Systems Category Leaders Worldwide Nucleus' lending solution has been named 10 times as the 'World's Best Selling Lending Banking Solution' in IBS SLT Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, today announced the recognition of its end-to-end digital lending solution, FinnOne Neo by IBS Intelligence in their Annual Sales League Table 2019.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893543/Nucleus_Software_Logo.jpg)Over the last two decades, Nucleus Software's flagship lending solution had the honor of being recognized 10 times as the 'World's Best Selling Lending Banking System' for new named customer deals by IBS Intelligence in their annual Sales League Table. Throughout this period, the solution has been continuously enhanced, adding significant additional capabilities including Cloud, Lending Mobility, Microfinance, Digital Portal and Lending Analytics. The platform's wide usage is evident from the fact that 300,000 business users login on it every day, using it to support more than $200bn in loan book value and one loan is booked every second on the system, somewhere across the globe. FinnOne Neo has been recognized as the '#1 Leader in the Lending Solutions Category in the Indian Domestic Sales League Table 2019' and recognized as '#2 Leader in the Lending Solutions Category in the Global Sales League Table 2019' released by IBS Intelligence. FinnOne Neo was the #1 Leader Lending Solution in India Domestic SLT in 2018 as well.Nucleus FinnOne Neo helps banks and other financial institutions digitize their end-to-end loan lifecycle, from initial contact with customers and helping make better credit decisions faster to comprehensive loan servicing and sophisticated delinquency management.Mr. R. P Singh, CEO, Nucleus Software said, "Our position in the IBS Sales League Table this year continues to reflect the tremendous business value our customers gain from using our lending solutions. I'm particularly proud because this leadership position has been achieved with the latest generation of our award winning lending platform - FinnOne Neo. We are proud of the growth of our solutions across the world as shown by a number of records including having the world's best-selling lending solution 10 times and the fact that our newly launched FinnOne Neo Cloud solution continues to gain at least 1 new customer every month since its launch. We believe that this performance is testament to the confidence of global financial services industry in the power, reliability and efficiency of our solutions."Mr. V Ramkumar (Senior Partner, Cedar and IBS Intelligence) commented, "IBS SLT ranking is based on the number of new-name-customer wins by the suppliers in the reporting year, for that solution offering. This year was extremely competitive and challenging however, we received entries from hundreds of leading banks and solution providers in the financial services industry. We congratulate Nucleus Software on being a part of the SLT over the years and maintaining their position in lending space. This demonstrates the tremendous impact that the combination of innovative technology and customer-centric business strategies can have on financial services."About Nucleus Software: Nucleus Software (BSE: NUCLEUS) (NSE: NUCLEUS) is the leading provider of lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry. Its software powers the operations of more than 150 companies in 50 countries, supporting retail banking, corporate banking, cash management, Internet banking, automotive finance and other business areas. Nucleus Software is known for its world-class expertise and innovation in lending and transaction banking technology. It has two flagship products, built on the latest technology:FinnOne 10 time winner - World's Best Selling Lending Solution. FinnAxia, an integrated global transaction banking solution used by banks worldwide to offer efficient and Innovative global payments and receivables, liquidity management and business internet banking services.PaySe , the world's first online & offline digital payment solution designed and created with an aim to democratize money.Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements: For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit: http://www.nucleussoftware.com/safe-harbor. Source: Nucleus Software PWRPWR