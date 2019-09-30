Nucleus Software to Help Banks in Indonesia Profit from the Digitization of Lending

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The company will present the advanced capabilities of its market leading lending solution - FinnOne Neo at the Indonesia BFSI Innovation Summit 2019 JAKARTA, Indonesia and NEW DELHI, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, is sponsoring the Indonesia BFSI Innovation Summit 2019, in Jakarta. At the event, experts from Nucleus and leaders from the banking and financial services industry will discuss how technology can help lenders profit from the opportunities created by the digitization of lending.According to a report from The World Bank, financial services companies must look to reinvent themselves amid emerging technologies, rising customer expectations and the entry of disruptive competitors in the Asia Pacific region. Nucleus FinnOne Neo is helping lenders drive innovation by enabling the rapid launch of personalized products and the creation of customer centric loan services while at the same time helping them make better credit decisions, faster. The latest release of FinnOne Neo 4.0 comes with a wide range of features that will help lenders in Indonesia capitalize quickly on rapidly evolving market trends and changing customer requirements and, above all, to turn the digital opportunities into profits.FinnOne Neo combines three decades of experience working with some of the world's most innovative lenders with the latest technology, and the result is a unique solution which accelerates lenders' path to digital profits.Sudeep Verma, (SVP and Business Head- Lending), said, "We have been in South East Asia for over a decade, and we are helping more than 30 of the region's leading financial institutions drive transformation beyond digital. Our unique portfolio helps banks to enhance their end-to-end processes, grow faster and offer an unmatched personalized experience to their customers. I am delighted to share that FinnOne Neo Cloud is generating solid traction in India and the International markets such as - South East Asia. We have gained around 35 customers for FinnOne Neo Cloud in the short time since its launch. We believe that this is testament to the confidence the global financial services industry has in the power, reliability and efficiency of our solutions."About Nucleus Software:Click here to know more: www.nucleussoftware.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893543/Nucleus_Software_Logo.jpg PWRPWR