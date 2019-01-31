Number of women legislators in Raj Assembly rises to 24

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) With the victory of Congress's Shafia Zubair in the Ramgarh poll on Thursday, the number of women legislators in the Rajasthan Assembly has increased to 24.In the 200-member House, the Congress has 12 women legislators, the BJP 10, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party one and one is independent. Women legislators of the BJP include former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former minister Anita Bhadel.With the victory of Shafia Zubair, there are eight Muslim MLAs and all of them are from the Congress party.The Congress had fielded 27 female candidates in the assembly elections in December. Zubair secured 44.77 per cent votes against BJP candidate Sukhwant Singh's 38.20 per cent, according to officials of the state election department.Election to Ramgarh seat, which was won by the BJP in 2013-assembly elections, could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of December 7 assembly elections.PTI SDA-- Sandeep Singh http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. DPB