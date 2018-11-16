Nursing Conclave - 'NurCon 2018' Held

MUMBAI, November 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Nursing Training needs radical change in its curriculum: Experts in Healthcare & Training at NurCon 2018With an initiative of Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, Nursing Conclave - NurCon 2018 the third edition held in Mumbai saw a huge number of participation of nursing professionals from various hospitals and nursing colleges across the city and state. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786043/NurCon_2018.jpg )A day-long conclave on Nursing was inaugurated at the hands of Prof. Shashikala Wanjari - Vice-Chancellor and Honorary Colonel of SNDT Women's University, Mumbai and Swapna Joshi - Professor, College of Nursing, Tata Memorial Hospital. The event was also graced by the presence of eminent personalities like Dr Niranjan Hiranandani - Co-founder & MD of Hiranandani Group, Dr Sujit Chatterjee - CEO of Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital. The key people behind organising this entire NurCon 2018 are Ms . Valsa Thomas - Chairperson, NurCon 2018 and Ms . Saly Suseel - Organising Secretary, NurCon 2018.While addressing the gathering Dr Niranjan Hiranandani - Co-founder & MD of Hiranandani Group said, "Nursing has always been very close to my heart. Right now all over the world nursing profession and its role are evolving rapidly. One must keep herself technologically updated on continuous basis. However, I believe no technology can replace Empathy which patients need the most when he/she is under treatment in the hospital and it's here the nurses play a vital role. I see the future of nursing profession is very bright." The topics and issues discussed at the conclave included Leadership, Technology & Digitisation, Emerging and changing roles of nurses, Legal aspects, Safety of patients, Collaborative Nursing and Challenges & Opportunities in Nursing profession. In the intercollegiate competition held, two short-listed nursing colleges made their presentation on topic - 'Perspective on Future of Nursing' and the winning college won the prize of Rs. 25,000/-.The conclave concluded with the Panel Discussion on topic: Nursing Profession - The Future. The discussion was moderated by Dr Sujit Chatterjeeand the panel included Dr Niel Sequira - CEO, Hinduja Hospital; Dr Rita Lakhani - Principal, Fortis Institute of Nursing; Dr Meera Acharekar - Professor & Nursing Superintendent, Tata Memorial Centre; Dr Parag Rindani - CEO, Wokhartd Hospital and Dr Lalitha - Professor & Principal, Dayananda Sagar University.About NurCon: NurCon which stands for Nursing Conclave is the property (IPR) and initiative of Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai. This annual event is organised with an objective to bring about 'Excellence in Nursing' and to enforce the message that it is nursing that brings the 'Care' in healthcare.To know more about NurCon 2018 please visit: https://www.lhh-nurcon.com/ and http://www.hiranandanihospital.orgSource: Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital PWRPWR