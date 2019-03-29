Nuvoco CFO Maneesh Agrawal Bags CFO100 Roll Of Honour Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Chief Financial Officer of Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Mr. Maneesh Agrawal, was conferred with the 'CFO100 2019 Roll of Honour' by CFO India. Nuvoco is one of the country's leading building materials and Mr. Agrawal earned the accolade for spearheading the company's initiatives in cost control and management, The Award presented by CFO India, a monthly publication by the 9.9 Media group, recognized Mr. Agrawal's role in controlling variable and fixed costs for Nuvoco's cement business; despite increases in input costs.Commenting on his win, Mr. Maneesh Agarwal said, "I am privileged to be named in the CFO100 Roll of Honour this year as well. The role of a CFO has transformed over time; and it is heartening that we have such platforms that recognise and encourage new developments in this field. Nuvoco has always valued and encouraged innovative strategic thinking. I thank my wonderful team for their unstinting support and contribution to Nuvoco's success story."Instituted by CFO India, the CFO100 Programme annually recognises the top hundred senior finance professionals in India who have made a difference with their acumen, attitude and leadership. The programme recognises the contribution made by these visionaries with respect to collaboration, cost management, capital raising, risk management, governance and strategy. The CFO100 Programme, which has entered its 9th year now, selected 100 CFOs through a stringent process of evaluation by a distinguished jury of peers and subject matter experts. The participants are primarily CFOs and Head of Finance from different companies operating in areas of manufacturing, services, information technology, BPOs and listed / unlisted entities across India.About Nuvoco Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and retailer of building materials with a vision to build a safer, smarter and more sustainable world. The company started operations in India in 1999 via acquisitions; and it has since emerged as one of the major players in India. Today it has an installed capacity of around 10.92 MTPA with six cement plants in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal; and a pan-India presence in the ready-mix concrete (RMX) business with around 70 plants across the country. Our aggregates business is based out of Kotputli with a capacity of 240 tonnes per hour. In Cement we are amongst one of the leading players in Eastern, Central and North India; with high performance, premium blended cement variants, which include Duraguard, Duraguard Microfiber, PSC, Concreto, and Infracem. We also offer value added products like construction chemicals, wall fill solutions and cover blocks. Our RMX range; comprising specialised products like Agile, Artiste, XLite, InstaMix, and Robuste; is trusted alike by large developers, small contractors, builders, architects, government agencies, and individual house builders. We are proud contributors to landmark projects like Lodha World One, the Metros [Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai]. Guided by the enduring principles of safety for its employees and social responsibility for the community, the company is charting new roads in providing solutions to meet the country's infrastructure needs. [http://nuvoco.in/ ]Source: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. PWRPWR