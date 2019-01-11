Nuvoco's Construction Development and Innovation Center Receives NABL Accreditation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Data from 55 tests on a wide range of building materials will now be globally accepted New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)The Construction Development and Innovation Center (CDIC) of Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. (formerly Lafarge India Limited), a leading manufacturer of building materials, has received accreditation (registration number TC 7607) from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). CDIC can now conduct more than 100 mechanical tests, out of which, 55 tests come under the NABL accreditation; covering a range of materials including cement, fly ash, GGBS (Ground Granulated Blast-furnace Slag), concrete, aggregates, bricks, blocks, and construction chemicals. With this endorsement; CDIC is well poised to join the league of other renowned testing facilities; capable, competent and credible to carry out a wide range of tests. The CDIC will also offer third party external testing services; customers can now be assured that the products and solutions provided have passed the highest standards and will also be globally valid. Nuvocos CDIC is equipped with forward understanding of technology, has entrenched quality assurance systems, a highly qualified quality and technical team, coupled with state-of-the-art equipment. The NABL accreditation was a natural follow-through that built up on these capabilities. Speaking on the achievement, Madhumita Basu, Chief of Strategy, IT, Marketing and Innovation, said, CDIC is a customer interface zone, where we interact with our stakeholders and capture market expectations. It is a repository of in-depth technical knowledge and expertise on building materials; where our in-situ R&D team works in close collaboration with leading research institutes, schools and universities to facilitate progress in research and trigger the development of new systems and solutions that fit local market needs. The NABL accreditation will further enhance our abilities of offering quality testing services seamlessly to our customers. With the NABL accreditation, CDIC has commenced conducting tests for one of the leading developers of residential, commercial and retail spaces in Mumbai; namely, assessing Concrete Strength, Modulus of Elasticity, Rapid Chloride Penetration Test, Water Permeability and Dry Shrinkage. NABL is an autonomous society providing Accreditation (Recognition) of Technical competence of a testing, calibration, medical laboratory and Proficiency testing provider (PTP) & Reference Material Producer (RMP) for a specific scope following rigorous international standards. It provides accreditation in all major fields of Science and Engineering, as well as medical testing laboratories. Data and results generated from NABL accredited laboratories are accepted internationally, which offers significant time and money savings to local players. PWRPWR