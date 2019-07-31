NW Railways bags award in security and electrical engineering category

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) The North Western Railways bagged an award for its exemplary work to improve operations, security and safety and five of its employees were felicitated for their meritorious services, an official said on Wednesday. The awards were conferred by Railway Board Chairman V.K Yadav during the 64th Rail Week National Award Function held in Mumbai on Tuesday, an NWR spokesperson said. He said two performance shields were conferred to the NWR for its exemplary work in the security and electrical engineering category.During the function, medals, cheques and certificates were given to a total 133 Indian Railways employees, he said The NWR spokesperson said five of the 133 individual awardees were from the North Western Railway.The five award winners of the NWR are Virendra Johar, for saving life of a passenger; Satya Narayan Yadav, for exemplary work done to improve operations, security and safety, better maintenance and utilisation of assets; Shyam Sundar Mangal, for completion of projects in record time; and Manoj Kumar Singh and Harish for outstanding performances in the 'other' category. PTI AG AD DPB