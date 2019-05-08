NYAY will break shackles of poverty, transform lives: Rahul

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his party's proposed minimum income guarantee NYAY scheme will "break the shackles of poverty" and transform the lives of millions of people.Taking to Twitter, he also posted a video of a media report in which a village girl, Sunaina, is seen lamenting the lack of employment opportunities and the inability to get a gas cylinder refilled due to lack of income."Modi ji please look at what your policies have done to Sunaina. NYAY is a tribute to her courage and equanimity. NYAY will break the shackles of poverty," Gandhi said. NYAY or Nyuntam Aay Yojana will transform the lives of Sunaina and millions like her, he said.The Congress chief had said under the party's proposed scheme, five crore poor families of the country will get Rs 72,000 annually. PTI ASK KJ