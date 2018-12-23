Nysaa Retail to invest Rs 100 cr to add 80 stores

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Nysaa Retail, which operates '1-India Family Mart' retail chain, plans to invest Rs 100 crore to add 80 stores and aiming a turnover of Rs 1,100 crore by 2020-21, a top company official said. The company, which operates 80 stores in tier-II and -III cities in eastern and northern India, is expected to close the current fiscal with a turnover of Rs 420 crore. "We plan to invest about Rs 100 crore to add 80 new stores by financial year 2020-21. In the next phase of expansion we will focus on North East. We are also looking at clocking turnover of Rs 1,100 crore in two years time," J P Shukla, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of 1-India Family Mart, told PTI. Shukla said the company will fund expansion through a combination of internal accruals and debt. The company, led by J P Shukla and Ravinder Singh, began operations in 2013, raised Rs 42.5 crore from private equity firm Carpediem Advisors in December 2017 and March 2018.Shukla said the 1-India Family Mart is looking at adopting omni-channel retail (combination of offline and online) distribution and plans to pilot a project for this. Nysaa Retail Pvt Ltd established its first store in Uttar Pradesh and operates stores in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bengal and the North East. PTI SVK MR