Oberoi Hotels unveils new brand identity

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Oberoi Hotels & Resorts Tuesday unveiled a new brand identity, Oberoi Sun, and added a tag line 'Heart. Felt.'. In a statement, The Oberoi Group said the rebranding was based on extensive research that showed that "sincere care and personal attention" set it apart from others. "Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has revisited its identity to ensure that it reflects all its core values and proudly presents the 'Oberoi Sun'. The 'Oberoi Sun' translates the warmth, energy, and sense of well-being that our guests experience. This is the promise that each one of us at Oberoi makes to every single guest," it said. A newly revamped website has also been launched. "The words 'Heart. Felt.' have been added to explain the way guests describe their Oberoi experience and form the central pillar of the brand strategy and communication program," the statement said. The Oberoi Group Executive Chairman P R S Oberoi said: "With a belief and commitment to our guests, we thought who better to guide us into the future than our guests, initiating an exciting journey of brand re-discovery for Oberoi." Oberoi Hotels & Resorts operates 22 hotels and resorts in six countries. The Oberoi Marrakech in Morocco, the newest resort in the portfolio, is set to open this year. PTI ANZ RVK HRS