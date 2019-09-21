Oberoi Realty Offers Innovative Payment Scheme This Festive Season

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Ready to move-in projects with OC & no GST in GoregaonMUMBAI, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury residential developments in Oberoi Garden City - Esquire & Exquisite, are a home owner's delight, with spacious 3 BHK apartments, duplexes & penthouses. The homes are ready to move in with state-of-the-art amenities within the project and a vibrant community all around. Owning a home in these projects has been made easier by Oberoi Realty with an innovative payment scheme 25:15:15:15:15:15 valid for a limited period. Prospective buyers can pay just 25% today and move in; the rest can be paid in 5 equal installments of 15% each payable over the next 5 years. This is the first time a financial scheme has been offered for a ready development.Large apartments that open to verdant greens, world-class facilities and vast open spaces - Mumbai's premium holistic living project set the benchmark for fine living when launched. Designed with the walk-to-work philosophy, Oberoi Garden City (OGC) at Goregaon East was developed to fulfil its residents' live-work-play needs, with everything that the residents need within an arm's reach.Located just off the Western Express Highway, OGC also offers excellent connectivity to railway station, domestic & international airports, the proposed Metro line and the commercial and business hubs of Mumbai. With a combination of location, style and convenience, OGC catered and still caters to those who aspire to an enhanced quality of life.Oberoi Realty's landmark flagship project, Oberoi Garden City (OGC) is based on 'City within the city' concept that transformed Goregaon from a quiet suburb into the most preferred destination in western Mumbai. Developed on an 80-acre land parcel in Goregaon East, OGC is nestled in the lap of nature with sweeping views of Aarey greens. The development includes premium residential towers - Woods, Exquisite and Esquire, the Oberoi Mall - leading retail development, Oberoi International School - renowned international school, The Westin Mumbai Garden City - a five-star hotel, Commerz - India's first mixed-use development and Commerz II - a LEED certified commercial development. Connecting lives and enhancing spaces, OGC is the epitome of fine living in this maximum city.About Oberoi Realty LimitedOberoi Realty Ltd. is India's leading real estate development company, headquartered in Mumbai. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure verticals. In the real estate space, Oberoi Realty is an established brand with an impeccable track record. Its primary aim is to build aspirational developments for its customers with distinctive designs, functional aesthetics and quality finishes that translate into landmark projects through its mixed-use and single-segment developments. This mix of innovative design, planning initiatives and use of cutting-edge technologies has enabled the company to successfully deliver 42 completed projects across Mumbai, the financial capital of India. More information about the company is available on https://www.oberoirealty.com.Forward Looking StatementCertain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Oberoi Realty Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.For more details on the project:Exquisite by Oberoi Realty - https://www.oberoirealty.com/exquisite-penthouse-duplex Esquire by Oberoi Realty - MahaRERA registration number: P51800005229 PWRPWR