Oberoi Realty Q2 profit jumps over two-fold at Rs 104.32cr

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Oberoi Realty Monday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 213.83 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.Its net profit stood at Rs 104.32 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.Oberoi Realty's consolidated revenue rose by 95 per cent at Rs 592.11 crore during July-September quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as against Rs 303.52 crore in the corresponding period of previous year. * * * * * TiE Global, US Embassy launch new programmes to support women entrepreneurs* The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global in association with the US Embassy and its four consulates in India Monday launched two programmes for women-led businesses with an aim to empower them by setting up substantiable enterprises. The US Embassy and its four consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and TiE Global launched AIRSWEEE Scale-Up Fellows and AIRSWEEE Global Fellows at the 'Women Entrepreneurs Conclave 2.0 - Engaged and Empowered' here. These are follow-on programmes of TiE's women's entrepreneurship project All India Roadshow on Women's Economic Empowerment through Entrepreneurship (AIRSWEEE) which was launched in 2016. PTI MJH KPM SHW MR