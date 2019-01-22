Oberoi Realty Q3 profit up 15 pc at Rs 137.93 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Real estate developer Oberoi Realty Tuesday reported 15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 137.93 crore for the quarter ended December 31.Its net profit stood at Rs 120.19 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.Total income increased to Rs 548.79 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 360.36 crore in the corresponding period previous year. PTI MJH MJH BALBAL