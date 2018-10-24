Oberoi Realty shares continue to rally, jump nearly 10 pc post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Shares of Oberoi Realty continued their smart upmove Wednesday, surging nearly 10 per cent, after the company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.The stock jumped 9.77 per cent to end at Rs 432.65 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 13 per cent to Rs 445.75.On the NSE, shares of the company zoomed 9.61 per cent to close at Rs 432.50. Shares of Oberoi Realty Tuesday rose by over 4 per cent. Oberoi Realty Monday reported over an two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 213.83 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.Its net profit stood at Rs 104.32 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.Oberoi Realty's consolidated revenue rose by 95 per cent to Rs 592.11 crore during July-September quarter of 2018-19 as against Rs 303.52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. PTI SUM SHW ABMABM