Oberoi Realty shares jump over 4% on robust Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Shares of Oberoi Realty Tuesday rose by over 4 per cent after the company reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of this fiscal. The stock jumped 4.11 per cent to end at Rs 394.15 on BSE. During the day, it rose by 7.46 per cent to Rs 406.85. At NSE, shares of the company moved up by 3.76 per cent to close at Rs 394.55. Oberoi Realty Monday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 213.83 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 104.32 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing. Oberoi Realty's consolidated revenue rose by 95 per cent at Rs 592.11 crore during July-September quarter of 2018-19 fiscal as against Rs 303.52 crore in the corresponding period of previous year. PTI SUM MRMR