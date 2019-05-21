Objectify Standardises on 'MSC Simufact Additive' for Additive Manufacturing Simulation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, May 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --MSC Software (MSC), a global leader in simulation software and services, who enable product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Objectify Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to use MSC's 'Simufact Additive' for Additive Manufacturing (AM) simulation and MSC One suite of products. Simufact Additive is a leading Additive Manufacturing product line from MSC Software and provides manufacturing process simulation for the metalworking industry.Objectify Technologies, a leading provider of Additive Manufacturing/3D printing/ Rapid Prototyping solutions in polymers as well as metal, provides solutions that span the entire gamut from fully functional prototypes to production parts. Objectify Technologies is the first company in India to provide metal and polymer solutions under one roof with a large number of in-house equipment and engineering expertise which aid in generating the best outcome for its customers."Simulation plays a key role in the Additive Manufacturing process, and its importance is only set to grow over time. We were very keen to zero in on the right partner for our simulation process. When we evaluated Simufact Additive, we were impressed by its versatility and ability to match test results very accurately," said Ankit Sahu, CEO & Founder of Objectify. "We were also impressed by the huge body of global customer references and case studies in additive manufacturing simulation and are confident that we will benefit from their expertise and knowledge, given the fact that MSC's 'Simufact Additive' is the one of the most effective additive manufacturing simulation tool in the market today.""Additive manufacturing is truly coming of age across the world, and India is no different. Since its inception, Objectify Technologies has emerged as one of the most important AM solution providers in the country. We are very happy that they have chosen to standardise their simulation on MSC Simufact," said Sridhar Dharmarajan, Managing Director, Indo-Pacific Region, MSC Software. "I am confident that Objectivity will continue to grow in the Additive Manufacturing space, and thrilled they have chosen us to partner with them."Simufact is an industry leader in providing simulation solutions for all of the metal manufacturing process chains. These include metal forming, mechanical and thermal joining operations and additive manufacturing processes. Simufact's product solutions can optimise these manufacturing processes by reducing costs and time to market, while consistently providing accurate results.About MSC Software MSC Software is one of the ten original software companies and a global leader in helping product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods with simulation software and services. As a trusted partner, MSC Software helps companies improve quality, save time and reduce costs associated with the design and test of manufactured products. Academic institutions, researchers, and students employ MSC's technology to expand individual knowledge as well as expand the horizon of simulation. MSC Software employs 1,400 professionals in 20 countries. For more information about MSC Software's products and services, please visit: http://www.mscsoftware.comMSC Software is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.The MSC Software corporate logo and MSC are trademarks or registered trademarks of MSC Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. NASTRAN is a registered trademark of NASA. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.About Objectify Objectify Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading AM-ESP (Additive Manufacturing - Engineering Service Provider) for metal and polymer in India. Founded in 2013, the company aims to provide a facelift to the present manufacturing processes and caters to industries like aerospace, automotive, space, oil & gas, die mould, and medical, among others. Our service portfolio includes rapid prototyping, conformal cooling, DFAM, and facility setup consulting. These services provide the partners' crucial advantages in terms of part quality and sustainability. We aim to be the AM partner for Indian manufacturing industries.Source: MSC Software Corporation PWRPWR