Obscene Video: HC quashes criminal proceedings against man

Shillong, Oct 16 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court hasquashed criminal proceedings against a man who had uploaded obscene videos of a woman on social media after both informed the court that they had settled the matter amicably and got married.The woman had in August 2017 filed an FIR against theman in South West Khasi Hills district for uploading obscenevideos on social media without her consent.A police case was registered against the man andinvestigation began following which a charge sheet was filed at a local court in the district.However, the man informed the High Court that both of them have amicably settled the matter and that he had alsomarried the woman."... examining the facts of the present case, I am of the opinion that it is a fit case for quashing the FIR," Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal said in an order on Tuesday while disposing of the criminal petitionBoth the man and the woman had also earlier informed alocal court in South West Khasi Hills district that they do not want to pursue the case as they are now living as husband and wife. PTI JOP RG DVDV