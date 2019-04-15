Observers deployed in West Bengal say central forces adequately placed at polling booths

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Police observers deployed by the Election Commission in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha election are leant to have rejected on Monday suggestions by political parties that central forces were not placed at polling booths.Sources said the issue came up for discussion Monday during a review of poll arrangements in specific constituencies of West Bengal and Tripura, going to polls in Phase 2 and 3. The review was held for Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad in West Bengal, and Tripura East Parliamentary constituency.The preventive actions taken against the identified troublemakers and potential intimidators were also reviewed."The commission reviewed at length the Central Armed Police Forces deployment status in each of the Parliamentary Constituencies," an official statement said.Police observers briefed about preparation of district security or force deployment plan, use of central forces for area domination and confidence-building measures and the law and order situation. PTI NAB KJ