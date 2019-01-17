Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard to reunite for 'Fairy Tale Ending'

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Octavia Spencer and Bryce Dallas Howard are reteaming for female ensemble comedy "Fairy Tale Ending".This will be the actor duo's second project together after the critically-acclaimed award winning "The Help".According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim Hecht and Tracy McMillan pitched the idea and will also pen the script. Plot details for the story are currently unknown.Seth MacFarlane is attached as producer with Erica Huggins through their Fuzzy Door production company, as is Howard via her Nine Muses Entertainment with Eric Carlson and Susan Carlson.Spencer will executive produce alongside Hecht and McMillan.Erik Beiers will oversee the project on behalf of Universal Pictures. PTI RDSRDS