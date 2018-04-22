Odishas fiscal performance shows upward trend

Bhubaneswar, Apr 21 (PTI) Odishas fiscal performance has showed an upward trend at end of the financial year 2017-18 with increase in both of its major indicators like revenue generation and utilization of the budget allocations on different schemes and programmes, officials said.

A review has showed an overall increase of around 16.13 per cent in total budget utilization on various programmes by the end of the financial year 2017-18 in comparison to 2016-17.

The total programme expenditure up to March, 2018 was around Rs 51,188 crore against Rs 44,078 crore spent up to March, 2017, an official release said.

Budget utilization in social sector was around Rs 23,070 crore up to March 2018 against total spending of Rs 18,687 crore during the last financial year, thereby showing an increase of around 23.45 per cent, it said.

Similarly, the expenditure in agriculture and allied sector up to March, 2018 has been around Rs 11,365 crore which is around 4 per cent more than the expenditure of last year.

The total expenditure during 2016-17 fiscal was around Rs 10,953 crore. The expenditure in this sector principally is executed and monitored through the departments of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, Water Resources, Fisheries & Animal Resource Development and Cooperation.

The total programme expenditure in infrastructure development during the fiscal year 2017-18 has been around Rs 12,228 crore against Rs 11,623 crore during the 2016-17 fiscal with a growth of 5.2 per cent.

The budget utilisation in infrastructure building is undertaken mainly through the departments of Works, Housing and Urban Development, Rural Development and Energy.

Keeping tune with the expenditure, the total revenue generation by the end of 2017-18 fiscal has also increased by around 19 per cent in comparison to 2016-17 fiscal. The Total revenue collection up to March, 2017 was around Rs 30,895 crore which increased to around Rs 36,730 crore by March, 2018.

Own Tax revenue grew around 25 per cent with total collection of around Rs 28,682 crore and the Non-Tax Revenue grew by around one per cent with total collection of Rs 36,730 crore.

In spite of the slow down in international market, the revenue collection from mining increased to the tune of around Rs 6,038 crore, thereby showing a growth of around 22.58 per cent over the 2016-17 fiscal. PTI AAM PR PR