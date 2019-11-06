Odd-even: What if we are fined after dropping children to schools, ask parents

(Eds: Updating with govt reax) New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) As schools reopened on Wednesday, day three of the odd-even scheme, parents asked whether the exemption for cars carrying students in uniform would apply when they are returning after dropping their children to school.Cars with children in school uniform are allowed to ply irrespective of their registration numbers under the road rationing scheme. Some parents termed it a "token" exemption.However, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said no complaints had been received from parents in this regard."I had to anyway drop my son using Uber as my car has an odd number and today only even-numbered cars are allowed to ply. I could have got the exemption when I was on the way to school with my son but how would I justify it on the way back," said Dheeraj Tuteja, a resident of Preet Vihar.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had admitted that there was a little "confusion" in this regard. He had said vehicles would be exempted based on "trust" that they were used only for ferrying schoolchildren.For Nikhil Vaishnavi, a resident of Paharganj, "the exemption is just tokenism"."Either some mechanism should be developed for it or it is of no use when drivers are anyway violating the rule while coming back after dropping their kids to schools or when they are going to pick them up," he said.Srishti Sehgal, an advertising professional, said, "I used to drop my kids along with my neighbour's son to school on the way to office and they used to pick up the three kids in the afternoon as I was away in office. Now, one day they go and the other day I do both the duties as our cars are of odd and even numbers."Because of this, I am forced to leave from office after half-day, that too every alternate day," she said.The Delhi government had on last Friday decided to shut all schools till November 5 after a Supreme Court-mandated panel declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR region in the wake of rising level of pollution.Children were spotted wearing masks this morning as the air quality in the national capital continued to be in the "very poor" category."Schools were opened after two days, but no complaints were received from any quarter about any issue. There was anticipation of (adverse) parents' reaction since schools have opened. But, no such thing has happened," he told reporters.The odd-even scheme kicked in on November 4 and will remain in force till November 15. PTI GJS GJS DIVDIV