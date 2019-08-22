Odisha Assembly to soon go paperless: Speaker

Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) The Odisha Legislative Assembly will soon go paperless by using a digital system on the lines of Himachal Pradesh, its speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said on Thursday. Patro said the Odisha Assembly will incorporate a digital system like the e-Vidhan used in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.A seven-member committee of the Odisha Assembly, including Patro, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, and Parliamentary Affairs minister Bikram Keshari Aruka, visited the Himachal Vidhan Sabha on Thursday to know more about the digital system that fully automates the functioning of the legislative assembly and minimises paper usage through online communication. Patro said the committee had heard a lot about e-Vidhan as Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to have a high-tech paperless system after its implementation in 2014.Earlier, HP Assembly Speaker Rajiv Bindal welcomed the committee members in the Vidhan Sabha here, where they also watched the proceedings during the Question Hour.The committee members also met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. PTI DJI AD DPB