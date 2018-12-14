Odisha bird flu: Culling begins near Chilika lake

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTI) The Puri district administration on Friday began culling of chickens in two villages near Chilika lake, a day after the Odisha government declared the area as bird flu-hit, officials said.The villages are in Krushnaprasad block, they said."Around 400 poultry were culled Friday at Maluda and Patharganj villages according to the norms," an official said, adding 10 rapid response teams have been formed for carrying out the culling.Confirming culling of birds in Krushnaprasad block, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Pradeep Maharathy said compensation will be provided to those being affected by the culling."We are taking steps to ensure that the avian influenza do not spread to other areas," he said.Culling of birds will be carried out across all poultry farms located within one km of Sanasahi, Maluda, Alanda and Patharaganja villages in the block. The district officials have been directed to cull birds and dispose of the carcasses and infected materials, besides restricting access to the infected areas.This apart, the Puri district administration has also directed officials to carry out surveillance within 10 km radius of the epicentre.Meanwhile, transportation of poultry products have been restricted in the affected areas.Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Secretary Vishal Gagan said there is no reason to panic as chickens from the affected areas have not been supplied to markets.The district administration has also prohibited eggs in mid-day meals of the schools and 'anganwadis' in the affected areas for 10 days.The Odisha government on Thursday ordered culling of chickens in the four villages located near the Chilika lake following detection of the H5N1 virus in samples of poultry birds and crows. PTI AAM SBN NSDNSD