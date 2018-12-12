Odisha CM hopeful of solution to Mahanadi water dispute

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed hope that the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh would be resolved soon after the change of government in the neighbouring state.The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday also said that there could be some relief in store for the state on the matter.Replying to a question on the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, BJD president Patnaik said, "We hope of finding a resolution soon."Chhattisgarh has been accused of constructing projects on the upstream of Mahanadi river and blocking the flow of water down stream to Odisha.The Congress has all along stood by Odisha in the water dispute.The matter is now pending before a tribunal. The Congress will form the next government in Chhattisgarh, ending the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 15-year reign in the state. PTI AAM MM GVS