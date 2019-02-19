scorecardresearch
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of Runaya Refining project

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Runaya Refining project in the state. The unit is an end-to-end green solution for the recovery of aluminium and processing residual waste from aluminium smelters, Runaya Refining LLP said in a statement. Runaya Refining Chief Executive Officer Annanya Agarwal said: "Runaya's vision is to enable growth in the aluminium industry in a sustainable manner... It is an important strategic initiative as a specialty innovative solutions, which provides value-added products for regional and global markets." "We have worked passionately to bring a 'green' eco-friendly technology to India and we hope that this pioneering step would set a trend for developing similar sustainable projects in the country," Agarwal added. Runaya Refining is a sustainability solutions company with operations based on its licensed proprietary patented technology. Runaya uses a technology which is in line with its vision for green projects and is based on zero-waste and zero-discharge. This technology is being introduced for the first time in South East Asia. Runaya has the capacity to process 30,000 tonnes per annum of aluminium dross into value-added product. The project will address one of the biggest challenges facing the aluminium industry currently, which relates to the handling, evacuation and disposal of dross in an environmental-friendly manner, the company said. PTI SID HRS

