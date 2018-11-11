Odisha CM seeks probe into negligence in Sun Temple preservation

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct an inquiry into the replacement of artistic stone carvings at Konark Sun Temple with plain stones. In a letter to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma, he also asked the central government to take appropriate steps for preservation and conservation of the monument. Patnaik's letter comes after a news report claimed that 40 per cent of the artistic original stone carvings in the temple have been removed and in their place, plain stones have been fixed. "The report is a matter of worry and concern for all of us," the chief minister said in the letter. A masterpiece of creative genius in both conception and realisation, the temple presents a chariot of the Sun God and is one of the world heritage sites declared by UNESCO. It is embellished with sophisticated and "refined iconographical depictions" of contemporary life and activities. It is the main attraction for domestic and foreign tourists in Odisha, he said in the letter. "The ASI needs to focus more on proper conservation of Konark Sun Temple and its art and aesthetic value," he said. "I have a feeling that the temple deserves more attention from the ASI than what it has got," he said. The chief minister said the temple represents the climax of Odishan temple architecture and symbolises Odia pride and reflects the ethical, and emotional expression of the Odia people. The temple was built in 13th century AD by King Langula Narasingha Deva with the assistance of 1,200 sculptors. Now only the Jagamohana (front part of the temple)remains, which is also gradually undergoing decay, he said. PTI AAM SKN SBN SNESNE