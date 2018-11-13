Odisha gets invest investment proposals of Rs 3,964 cr for 3 sectors

Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (PTI) The Odisha government Tuesday received investment intents worth Rs 3,964 crore in healthcare, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) and textile sectors on the second day of the ongoing Make in Odisha Conclave, 2018, official sources said.While the healthcare sector has received investment proposals worth Rs 2,750 crore, the MSME sector got Rs 1,177 crore worth proposals. Textile sector has received investment proposals worth Rs 137 crore, they said.Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said investors have expressed their interest to be partners in several schemes like setting up a heart care hospital at Jharsuguda in the western part of the state, a comprehensive cancer care unit near Bhubaneswar and the state's affordable health care project."So far, we have received proposal worth Rs 2,750 crore and the amount may go up as discussions are on on different projects," Jena said.The heart care centre in Jharsuguda will be built at an investment of Rs 70 crore, while 25 hospitals will be built at an investment of Rs 1,300 crore on PPP mode, he said.An amount of Rs 600 crore would be spent on comprehensive cancer care unit in Bhubaneswar and dialysis units will be set up in different places, he said."We are in talks with different pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of medical equipment," the minister said.Jena said there is a huge scope for the private sector to invest in healthcare and called upon investors to develop and manage 100 and 200-bedded hospitals at 25 locations.MSME additional chief secretary L N Gupta said that several proposals in the sector has come from investors and they are being considered. "So far, we have finalised proposals worth Rs 1,177 crore," Gupta said.Odisha's Textile Minister Snehangini Churia said that the state government has so far received investment intents worth Rs 137 crore. PTI AAM KK MR