Odisha govt announces Rs 10,000 crore scheme for development of farmers

Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced a Rs 10,000-crore scheme for the overall development of farmers in the state.Patnaik said the state cabinet has approved the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, worth over Rs 10,000 crore, for the overall development of farmers in Odisha."The KALIA is historic and it will further accelerate agricultural prosperity in the state and to reduce poverty," Patnaik told reporters after the Cabinet meeting chaired by him approved the scheme.