Odisha govt implements Witness Protection Scheme

Bhubaneswar, Jul 9 (PTI) The Odisha government has informed the Orissa High Court that it has implemented the Centre's Witness Protection Scheme. On December 5 last year, the Supreme Court had granted its nod to a central scheme that seeks to safeguard witnesses and their family members from threats against their lives and reputation, and asked all states to implement it in letter and spirit. Odisha government counsel Bibhu Prasad Tripathy informed the high court on Monday that the state has implemented the apex court order by issuing a gazette notification on July 6. According to the state notification, the scheme comprises three categories of witnesses in accordance to the threat perception. "Category A: Where the threat extends to life of witness or his family members during an investigation, trial or thereafter. Category B: Where the threat perception extends to safety, reputation or property of the witness or his family members during the investigation or trial," the notification stated. "Category C: Where the threat is moderate and extends to harassment or intimidation of the witness or his family member's reputation or property," it added. According to the notification, there will be a standing committee in each district headed by the district and sessions judge and the district police chief as a member and head of the prosecution as its member secretary. The state government's submission to the high court came in the wake of the case where a witness from Ganjam district filed a petition in the high court seeking protection for his life and property. He was a witness in a murder case. Acting on the petition, the high court had sought the status on implementation of the Supreme Court order from the state government.