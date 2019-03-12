Odisha govt urges MEA to rescue 42 labourers trapped in Dubai

Bhubaneswar, Mar 12 (PTI) The Odisha government Tuesday urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take immediate steps to rescue 42 labourers from the state who are allegedly trapped and being tortured by their employers in Dubai, officials said.Responding to media reports, the state's home department urged the joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Protector General of Emigrants (PGE) to make immediate arrangements to bring the trapped labourers back to the country.The PGE, under the Ministry of External Affairs, is the authority responsible for protecting the interest of Indian workers abroad.According to media reports about 40 labourers from Khallikote area of Ganjam district have allegedly been tortured by their employers, a construction company in Dubai. The labourers recently called up their families and told them about their plight following which the district authorities were informed.The state government has directed Chief Resident Commissioner of Odisha Sunil Bhargav, posted in Delhi, to coordinate with the MEA on the matter. The home department has also asked the state labour and employment department secretary to get in touch with the MEA, the chief resident commissioner of Odisha and the collector of Ganjam district to facilitate the task. PTI AAM SBN TIRTIR